NEET MDS 2025 Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 today. Once released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards by using their login credentials.

Steps to download NEET MDS 2025 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on examination, then on NEET MDS

Step 3: Login using user ID and password

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

Eligibility criteria

NEET MDS is conducted for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course. The candidate applying for the exam must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council. The applicant must have obtained provisional or permanent registration and should have undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by June 30, 2025 can take up this exam.

NBEMS will conduct the NEET-MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025 in a Computer Based platform at various test centers across the country. The exam is held as a single window exam for admission to MDS courses across the country. The results for the exam will be announced by May 19, 2025.