Medical Body Notifies About Mandatory Time-Bound Sections In NEET-MDS 2025 Question Paper

The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences has released an official note notifying about the mandatory time-bound sections in NEET-MDS 2025 question paper. As per the notification, the question paper for NEET-MDS 2025 will be divided into two time-bound Parts (A and B) in the question paper, Part A will have 100 questions and 75 minutes of time allotted while Part B will have 140 questions and 105 minutes of allotted time.



Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the next part until completion of the allotted time of the previous part. They would not be allowed to review the questions/ modify the responses of a part after the completion of the allotted time of that part. Questions of the next part will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous part.



The NBEMS had earlier decided to introduce mandatory time-bound sections in all NBEMS MCQ-based exams to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the process. As a result, exams such as NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST and FET which are conducted on a computer-based platform will have mandatory time bound sections.



Candidates will be able to access the demo test at NBEMS website under the NEETMDS 2025 application link webpage from April 9, 2025 onwards.



National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS is conducted for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course. NBEMS will conduct the NEET-MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025 in a Computer Based platform at various test centers across the country. The exam is held as a single window exam for admission to MDS courses across the country. The results for the exam will be announced by May 19, 2025.

The candidate applying for the exam must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council. The applicant must have obtained provisional or permanent registration and should have undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.