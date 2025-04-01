NEET MDS: Applications Extended For Master's Of Dental Science

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the registrations for the submission of online application forms for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025. Candidates who would be completing their internship from April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025 can fill the application form from April 3- 6, 2025. The edit window for making any changes in the form will open on April 9, 2025. The admit cards will be issued on April 15, 2025.



A demo test will be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarize them with the Computer Based Test format at website https://nbe.edu.in Candidates will be able to access the Demo test tentatively from April 9, 2025 onwards.



Eligibility criteria

NEET MDS is conducted for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course. The candidate applying for the exam must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council. The applicant must have obtained provisional or permanent registration and should have undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.



A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by June 30, 2025 can take up this exam.



NBEMS will conduct the NEET-MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025 in a Computer Based platform at various test centers across the country. The exam is held as a single window exam for admission to MDS courses across the country. The results for the exam will be announced by May 19, 2025.