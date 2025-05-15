NEET MDS Result 2025 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Cut-Off Marks

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results and download the scorecard from the official website - natboard.edu.in. The result PDF includes the list of qualified candidates along with the category-wise cut-off scores.



How To Download NEET MDS 2025 Result



Follow these steps to check and download your result:

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Result of NEET-MDS 2025 Declared"

A new window will open with the result PDF

Check and download the PDF

Take a printout for future reference

NEET MDS 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

NBEMS has also released the minimum qualifying marks for NEET MDS 2025, based on the eligibility criteria outlined in the official Information Bulletin.

The category-wise cut-off percentiles and corresponding scores are as follows:

General/EWS: 50th percentile - minimum score: 261

General PwBD: 45th percentile - minimum score: 244

SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD from these categories): 40th percentile - minimum score: 227

Those who secure scores equal to or above the respective cut-offs will be eligible for admission to MDS programmes for the academic session 2025-26



NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 was conducted for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes for the academic year 2025-26.