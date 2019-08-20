NEET Mop-Up Round Allotment Results Released. Details Here

NEET allotment result 2019: NEET mop-up round counselling result available at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC, the official agency which is conducting the national level medical counselling process for medical admissions in all Indian quota seats, has released the mop-up round results on the official website. NEET 2019 mop-up round results can be accessed from the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration for Mop-Up round counselling began on August 13, 2019. The Mop-up round counselling is conducted for admission on seats which have remained vacant after the two rounds of NEET All-India Quota counselling and State Quota counselling.

The online registration was conducted from August 13 to August 15, 2019 at mcc.nic.in.

The facility for downloading allotment letter for the mop-up round will be available from 11:00 am of 21st August 2019 onwards, according to the official notification from the MCC.

"The Final Result for Mop-Up Round of UG counselling 2019 is now available. The facility for downloading Allotment letter will be available from 11:00 am of 21st August 2019 onwards," the notification said.

Seats that remain vacant even after the mop-up round will be sent back to Deemed/Central University on August 26, 2019.

The counselling for seats that are turned over to Central or Deemed Universities will be conducted by the respective Universities and interested student will have to refer to the concerned University's website for counselling details.

