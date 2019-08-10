NEET Counselling 2019: MCC To Begin Mop-Up Round For Vacant MBBS Seats Soon

NEET Counselling 2019: MCC will begin mop-up round counselling soon

NEET Counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the Mop-Up round counselling on August 13, 2019. The Mop-up round counselling is conducted for admission on seats which have remained vacant after the two rounds of NEET All-India Quota counselling and State Quota counselling. The online registration for the All-India seats will be conducted from August 13 to August 15, 2019. The payment facility will be available till 2:00 pm on August 16.

Students will be allowed to exercise and lock choices till 10:00 am on August 16, 2019. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 17 to August 18, in which time MCC will also release mock allotment list.

The allotment result for the mop-up round of counselling will be released on August 19, 2019. Students who are allotted a seat in the mop-up round will have to report to the allotted institute between August 20 and August 26, 2019.

Medical Counselling Committee Warns Against Fake Allotment Letters

Seats that remain vacant even after the mop-up round will be sent back to Deemed/Central University on August 26, 2019.

The counselling for seats that are turned over to Central or Deemed Universities will be conducted by the respective Universities and interested student will have to refer to the concerned University's website for counselling details.

