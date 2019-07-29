Medical Counselling Committee Warns Against Fake Allotment, Nomination Letters

Medical Counselling Committee has warned against fake allotment letters

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has warned students against fake allotment / nomination letter for admission to Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) and Post Graduate admission (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats under the Central pool Quota.

In a notice released on the MCC website, the Committee has said that it has been made aware of dubious authorities that have been issuing fake allotment/nomination letters for admission to medical and dental seats falling under the central pool quota. Not only has the committee asked students and institutes to be aware of such irregularities, it has also asked them to lodge an FIR with Police Station immediately on receiving any complaint in this regard.

"It is essential to mention that Nomination Letter for Undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) seats under the Central Pool Quota lo the eligible candidates is issued only by Ministry of Health and FW, Govt. of India , New Delhi based on recommendation of concerned State Government. All the Medical / Dental colleges are requested to take confirmation from Ministry of Health and FW and Directorate General of Health Services, Govt. of India, New Delhi on an immediate basis before giving admission to candidates to stop such irregularities," reads the notice.

The Committee has also informed students/parents to refer only to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for any admission or counselling related information.

Mcc.nic.in is the only official website being operated/maintained by the Medical Counselling Committee, DGHS, MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi for the purpose of Allotment. Medical Counselling Committee will not be held responsible for any documents submitted/payment made towards any other website by the candidate/person.

