NEET Counselling Registration Ends Today; First Allotment List On June 27

NEET Counselling registration will end today at 5:00 pm

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee will conclude registration process for NEET UG counselling at 5:00 pm today, i.e. June 24, 2019. Payment facility for NEET Counselling will be available till 2:00 pm tomorrow. The process for choice filling and locking will also begin tomorrow at 10:00 am and conclude by 5:00 pm same day. The processing of seat allotment will be done on June 26, 2019. The result for first round of counselling will be released on June 27, 2019.

Students who are allotted a seat in the first round have to report to the allotted institute for admission between June 28 and July 3, 2019.

After the completion of the first round of NEET counselling, MCC will begin the process for second round of counselling on July 6, 2019.

For second round of NEET UG counselling, new registration facility will be available for candidates who did not register for the first round. Apart from the new candidates, all those candidates who were not allotted a seat in the first round or those who gave up their seats for an up-gradation in the second round of counselling will also be eligible to participate in second round.

Candidates who registered during the first round do not need to register again, however the choices submitted in the first round will be treated as null and such candidates will need to submit their choice of course and institute again.

All India Quota seats which remain vacant after the second round of NEET counselling will be handed over to respective state authorities and filled during State quota seats' counselling process. Seats that remain vacant even after State Quota counselling is over will be filled during the Mop-up round which will be conducted in August.

