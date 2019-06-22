Haryana Begins NEET Counselling Registration; Check Complete Details Here

Haryana NEET Counseling registration has begun today

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has begun the registration process for NEET UG 2019 counselling. NEET qualified students can register for Online Combined Centralized Counselling for Admission to UG (MBBS/BDS) Courses in Government/Government Aided /Private Unaided Medical/Dental Institutes in Haryana. The online registration process will end on June 26, 2019.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2019: Important Dates

Registration on the online web portal: June 22, 2019 (9:00 AM) To June 26, 2019 (11:59 PM)

Document verification in Pt. B.D Sharma UHS Rohtak: June 28, June 29, July 1, and July 2, 2019

Document verification for NRI & PWD Candidates: July 3, 2019

Completion of deficiencies in documents by candidates (at Pt. BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak: July 4, 2019 (till 05.00 PM)

Display of eligible/ineligible candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS courses: July 4, 2019

Online filling of preferences: June 28 to July 5, 2019

Grievance redressal regarding eligibility: July 6, 2019

Completion of deficiencies in documents and grievance redressal regarding eligibility for PWD and NRI candidates (at Pt. B.D. Sharma UHS, Rohtak): July 6, 2019

Online allocation of course/institute: July 8, 2019

Last date of joining/deposition of original documents and requisite fee: July 12, 2019

All NEET qualified candidates are required to register themselves online through web portal of Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL), uhsugadmissions.in.

