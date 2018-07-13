CBSE Contemplates Challenging Madras High Court's NEET Grace Marks Order

CBSE is mulling over the recent Madras High Court order to award grace marks to NEET candidates in Tamil. CBSE might challenge the Madras High Court order to award 196 grace marks to all those students who appeared for NEET exam in Tamil language, sources in the HRD Ministry said. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, on July 10, had directed CBSE to grant 4 marks each for 49 erroneous questions, 196 in total, to all the students who appeared for the exam in Tamil Language.

The petition filed by senior CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP T K Rangarajan sought full marks for all the 49 questions on the grounds that key words in the Tamil question paper were translated wrongly from English ending in confusion among the students.

"CBSE is contemplating to move the higher court, but a final call will be taken after holding consultations with various stakeholders and seeking legal opinion," a source in the ministry said.

However, a senior health ministry official said that they have not been approached by the board yet and they are free to decide on the future course of action.

The official bulletin for NEET exam said that candidates who opt for the exam in any regional language will be provided bilingual test booklet. The bulletin also said that in case of any ambiguity in translation, the english version will be treated as final. CBSE is contemplating to highlight this aspect and challenge the Madras High Court order.

The NEET exam is conducted for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Health Ministry. The exam was conducted on May 6 in which about 1.07 lakh candidates appeaerd for Tamil Nadu and approximately 24,000 appeared for the test in Tamil. The result for NEET 2018 exam was released on June 4.

In response to the petition, Madras High Court has also directed CBSE to issue a revised rank list. The second phase of counselling for All India quota seats have been postponed by MCC, consequently.

