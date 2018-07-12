NEET Counselling 2018: 2nd Allotment Postponed For All India Quota Seats After Madras High Court Order

NEET Counselling 2018: 2nd Round Allotment Postponed For All India Quota Counselling

NEET Counselling 2018: The declaration of second round allotment result for All India NEET Counselling 2018 has been postponed till further notice. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the second round of counselling in in compliance of the directions of High Court of Madras. The matter pertains to the extra marks which should be given to candidates who appeared for the NEET exam in Tamil, as directed by the court.

A notice on the MCC website said that students should keep checking the website for any further update.

MCChas postponed All India NEET Counselling after Mdras High Court order

The Madras High Court had directed CBSE to award 196 marks out of a total of 720 to all candidates who took the NEET exam in Tamil in response to a petition.

A petition filed with the Madras High Court claimed that all in all 49 questions were wrong in the Tamil language NEET question paper. The petition asked that full marks be given to students who appeared for the exam in Tamil. The petitioner also claimed that CBSE was aware of the petition and yet released the result for NEET exam.

"We found both the questions as well their answers wrong," Shaji Chellam said, citing an instance where "Cheetah was translated as Seetha in Tamil".

The decision given by the Madras High Court, thus affects almost 24000 students who had opted for Tamil as the language of the exam. Now, CBSE is required to release the revised rank list for NEET UG 2018.

This could have bearing on many students as the rankings will be altered after 24,000 students are awarded additional 196 marks.

Click here for more Education News