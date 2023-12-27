MPhil Is Not A Recognised Degree, University Body Warns Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification warning students about universities that are offering admission to the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. The warning comes as many universities are offering the MPill degree despite the university body's cancellation of the course earlier.

The commission had earlier announced that the MPhil degree course offered at all universities will no longer be legitimate and higher educational institutions were directed not to offer the MPill programmes. Further, the university authorities have been asked to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.

In an official notification, the university body said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree. The Regulation No 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer MPhil programme."

"In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations,2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7th November, 2022. The Universities authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in MPhil Programme," notification from UGC added.