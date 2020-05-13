Mizoram Board Announces HSLC (12th) Exam Results

Mizoram Board (MBS) HSLC result 2020 has been released on official website

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released HSLC or Class 12 exam result. As per reports, about 18,000 students sat for the HSLC or 12th examination in Mizoram this year. The result is accessible through the board's official website. The result is also available on result hosting website India Results.

MBSE HSLC Result 2020: Direct Link

MBSE HSLC/12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to board's official website: mbse.edu.in

Step two: Click on the result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step four: Submit to view your result.

Mizoram Board is the second board to have released a result during the lockdown period. Earlier, Karnataka board had announced PUC results.

Apart from Mizoram and Karnataka, only Bihar Board has been able to announce 12th results this year so far.

