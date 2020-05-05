Karnataka 1st PUC Result Announced. Details Here

1st PUC result 2020: First year Pre-University Certificate or PUC results has been released

First year Pre-University Certificate or PUC results of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has been released, according to reports. The 1st PUC results have been sent to the registered mobile numbers of the students. Though, there are no any official announcements in regard to the 1st PUC results, the official websites of the Karnataka Board (karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in) are not responding right now.

There are several reports which mention that the 1st PUC result has been released online on the karresults.nic.in website, however, it is not available there now.

Meawhile, some of the parents who are not able to access the 1st PUC result took their complaint to social media.

"We are not able to get my daughter's 1st PUC results. We have tried in all result websites, but not getting. She is studying in MES Vidyasagar College (near Navrang theatre). We have not received any email or sms," one parent said on Twitter.

A report published by Deccan Herald on April 30 said the first year PUC result will be released on the registered mobile numbers of students or parents on May 5.

The report also asked the colleges which offers PU course that the PUC results should not be released on the notice boards. This measure has been taken keeping in view to avoid gatherings in and around the institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Deccan Herald report also said the students who are not able to clear the exams after the PU results are declared will be given a chance to appear for supplementary examinations in college level and further details on this will be shared with the institutes by the department in due course.

"After the declaration of results, colleges can conduct online classes for students who are eligible to attend second year PU classes," the report added.

The state is yet to complete the SSLC (class 10) and PU second year (higher secondary or class 12) examinations as the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown announced by the government has put the whole academic activities out of gear in the state.

