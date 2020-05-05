Karnataka PUC Result: Details On Where Result Will Be Available

Karnataka PUC Result: Students will receive their PUC result on their registered mobile numbers.

Karnataka PUC results should be checked from the official websites. The first year PUC result of Karnataka state board has been announced. With this Karnataka board will be the second state board to declare the board exam results. The first year PUC or pre university course, an equivalent to class 11, is a promotion exam to get into class 12. Candidates who took the exam in February, can check the Karnataka 1st year PUC result at official websites.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result Link

Karnataka 1st PUC Result Link

Karnataka PUC Result: Know How To Check

Follow the steps given here to check your 1st PUC result 2020:

Step 1 : Visit the official websites for Karnataka 1st PUC result; karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the result link provided on the homepage (on pue.kar.nic.in website and on the other website, click directly on the result link)

Step 3 : Enter the necessary details (your examination details).

Step 4 : Click "submit" and check your 1st PUC result from next page.

Usually colleges notify the PUC result on their notice board. However, this year taking care of social distancing measures to avoid COVID-19 infection, colleges have been asked not to display the result on the notice board.

Students will receive their PUC result on their registered mobile numbers. With this they need not have to go cyber cafes to check their result.

Click here for more Education News