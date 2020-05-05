Karnataka 1st PUC Result Today; Check Updates Here

Karnataka 1st PUC result is expected today. Here's how to check

Karnataka 1st PUC result is expected to be released today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website for updates in this regard. Students who appeared for the First Year PUC or Pre-University Certificate examination can check their result using their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result Link

The Karnataka 1st PUC result will also be available at SuVidya portal.

In order to avoid gatherings in colleges, the institutions have been asked not to display the Karnataka first PUC result on notice board. The result will be provided to students on their registered mobile numbers.

The students who are not able to clear the exams after the PU results are declared will be given a chance to appear for supplementary examinations in college level and further details on this will be shared with the institutes by the department in due course.

According to the official website of PUE, there are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges affilliated with the department.

Last year the result was announced on March 19. The supplementary exam was held from April 26 to May 10.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is yet to complete the SSLC and 2nd year PUC examinations as the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown announced by the government has put the whole academic activities out of gear in the state.

Recently, the education minister has said the SSLC examinations in the state will be conducted as it is a "crucial stage in a student's life".

