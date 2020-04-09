Karnataka SSLC, PUC exams postponed in view of COVID-19 outbreak

According to reports, the state education department will not conduct the SSLC and PUC examinations in the month of April. Allaying the fears of parents, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, said on Thursday that "The students and parents need not worry. We will not conduct any exams in April," as reported by Deccan Herald. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10) and Pre-University Certificate or PUC (Class 12) examinations were postponed earlier in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Earlier, the state education department had said that the decision regarding conducting the SSLC and PUC annual examinations will be made on April 14, the day the COVID-19 lockdown is expected to end, but, according to officials, '"It is risky to conduct any examinations at least till mid May", reported Deccan Herald.

Meanwhile, a task force formed by the Karnataka government has recommended continuation of lockdown at "hot spots" beyond April 14 along with closure of schools and colleges till May 31.

The state government is currently engaged in discussions with experts, specialists and various other stakeholders to decide on its lockdown exit strategy and would take a final call tomorrow.

The educational institutions across the state were closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 9, and over eight lakh students had registered for the exam.

Earlier, the school education department had decided to promote class 7 and 8 students without any exams in the wake of lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Kumar on Sunday said that Class 10 students from the state will be given a crash course for a week before the SSLC or Class 10 annual examination, The Hindu reported.

Karnataka has 191 confirmed coronavirus cases that include 6 deaths and 28 people who have been released from hospitals.

