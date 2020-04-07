Before Exams, Crash Course For Karnataka SSLC Students

Karnataka to give crash course for SSLC students before exams

Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Sunday said that Class 10 students from the state will be given a crash course for a week before the SSLC or Class 10 annual examination, The Hindu reported. Last week, Mr Kumar said, the school education department has decided to promote class 7 and 8 students without any exams in the wake of lockdown aimed at controlling the spread ofCOVID-19. Regarding board exams -- class 10 or SSLC and class 12 (second PUC or Pre-University Certificate exam) -- decision will be taken after April 14, once the lockdown is over, the minister said on last Thursday.

Class 9 students will be promoted based on formative and summative assessment during their class tests, the Minister said.



"There will be too much of a gap between classes conducted and the exam now. So we have decided to have a review of subjects for a week or so. This will help students revise the subjects and be better prepared for the exam," The Hindu quoted as the minister saying.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 9, and over eight lakh students had registered for the exam.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) postponed the SSLC examinations as a preventive measure for coronavirus outbreak. A notice released by the board said that the exams scheduled from March 27 to April 9 have been postponed and the re-scheduled exam dates will be announced later by the board.

Karnataka has also postponed the Common Entrance Test for vocations courses, which was scheduled to take place on April22 and April 23 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 and lockdown.

"The Pre-University Exam has not been completed yet due to COVID-19 and also the prevailing situation is not normal. Hence, the CET exam has been postponed. The dates would be announced in the third week of April," deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said last week.

Click here for more Education News

