Extend Schools, Colleges' Closure Till May 31, Suggests Karnataka Panel. Decision Tomorrow

Lockdown extension: Extend schools, colleges' closure till May 31, suggests Karnataka panel

A task force formed by the Karnataka government has recommended continuation of lockdown at "hot spots" beyond April 14 along with closure of schools and colleges till May 31. The state government is currently engaged in discussions with experts, specialists and various other stakeholders to decide on its lockdown exit strategy and would take a final view tomorrow.

The educational institutions across the state were closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) postponed the SSLC examinations as a preventive measure for coronavirus outbreak. The Pre-University Certificate (PUC or Class 12 exam) has also not been completed in the state yet due to COVID-19 situation.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 9, and over eight lakh students had registered for the exam.

Earlier, the school education department had decided to promote class 7 and 8 students without any exams in the wake of lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, a state government-appointed panel, headed by Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health hospitals, had submitted recommendations to the government which included a phased exit from the lockdown in two week intervals, informing the public that life would not be normal for at least 6 months, there is no medical reason to extend the lockdown beyond 21 days and closing educational institutions till the end of May and encouraging online classes.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a decision would be taken on Friday as to whether the 21-day lockdown would be extended in the state or parts of it after it ends on April 14.

After the meeting with cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister told journalists, "Almost all ministers are of one opinion, we should continue further. So tomorrow the honourable Prime Minister is going to discuss the matter with all the chief ministers of the country. Whatever suggestion he is going to give - that is final. Tomorrow we will take the appropriate decision whether it should be lifted after 14th or whether in some districts it should be controlled."

