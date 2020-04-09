Coronavirus - Will Lockdown Be Extended In Karnataka? Decision Likely Tomorrow

Coronavirus: BS Yediyurappa said Karnataka ministers are in favour of extending the lockdown.

The Karnataka cabinet met in Bengaluru today to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways the state is tackling it. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a decision would be taken on Friday as to whether the 21-day lockdown would be extended in the state or parts of it after it ends on April 14.

After the meeting with cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister told journalists, "Almost all ministers are of one opinion, we should continue further. So tomorrow the honourable Prime Minister is going to discuss the matter with all the chief ministers of the country. Whatever suggestion he is going to give - that is final. Tomorrow we will take the appropriate decision whether it should be lifted after 14th or whether in some districts it should be controlled."

Karnataka has 191 confirmed coronavirus cases that include 6 deaths and 28 people who have been released from hospitals.

The Chief Minister made it clear that during the current lockdown, things would only get stricter.

He said, "Until the 14th, nobody should come outside. 10,000 vehicles have already been seized in Bengaluru. And we have filed criminal cases. We have made arrangements for fruit and vegetables close to homes. We will further tighten restrictions. I request you with folded hands not to come outside."

On Wednesday, a state government-appointed panel, headed by Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health hospitals, had submitted recommendations to the government. These included:

A phased exit from the lockdown in two week intervals

Informing the public that life would not be normal for at least 6 months

There is no medical reason to extend the lockdown beyond 21 days

Lockdown should continue in hotspots for two more weeks

Social distancing should be enforced till May 31

All gyms, bars, hotels, shopping malls, religious institutions, all places of entertainment, social functions like marriages shall remain closed until April 30 or further orders

Grocery shops and all standalone shops which are not inside a mall must be kept open from early morning till late night to prevent hoarding, rush and follow social distancing. Gradually consumption must resume to revive the economic engine

Senior citizens should be protected and strictly be advised to stay indoors until April 30 or till further orders as they are at a high risk from COVID-19

Closing educational institutions till the end of May and encouraging online classes

No metro train services until the April 30 since the network is air-conditioned

Non air-conditioned buses, auto-rickshaw and two wheelers may be permitted to run from April 15-30, however all private taxis including Ola and Uber to be banned

Private cars with e-passes can be allowed subject to following an odd-even system from 8 am to 8 pm to restrict the people movement

To meet the needs of the public, the transportation of goods should be allowed

All industries, including information technology and biotechnology, should operate with just 50 per cent of their strength

Construction workers should be allowed to work on sites - but only at 50 per cent strength

Garments workers should be allowed to stitch PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to meet the high demand

COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients should be segregated

Online health services should be encouraged

The task force said that Rapid Test Kits are expected to arrive on April 12.

In some relief to the districts where not many or no cases have been reported, the task force has recommended that restrictions should be minimised

The task force said that the lockdown should be continued in hotspot areas and that quarantine measures should be strictly implemented

World 14,96,106 Cases 10,69,854 Active 3,36,808 Recovered 89,444 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,96,106 and 89,444 have died; 10,69,854 are active cases and 3,36,808 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 5:21 pm.