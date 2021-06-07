Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16, Essential Services Exempted

Pinarayi Vijayan has extended the lockdown in Kerala till June 16.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended the lockdown in Kerala till June 16. The Chief Minister's office said on Twitter that the essential services will be exempted and there will be a "complete lockdown on June 12 and 13."

The selling of commodities like stationary, Jewelry, footwear, will be allowed to operate between 7 am to 7 pm till June 17. Banks in the state will be allowed to open on alternate days in this period.

From June 17, government offices, public sector units and local body offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

"Lockdown extended till 16 June all over Kerala. Complete lockdown on 12 and 13 June. Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now," the Chief Minister's office tweeted.

