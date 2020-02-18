MHT CET 2020 Exam Dates Revised

MHT CET 2020 exam will be held in April after the board exams are over in Maharashtra

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has revised the schedule for MHT CET 2020 exam. The exam will still be held in April, but the exam dates have been changed.

MHT CET exam is held for admission to undergraduate professional programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture etc.

Earlier the exam was from April 13 to April 17 and from April 20 to April 23, 2020. There has been only a slight change in the dates. The MHT CET exam will now be held between April 13 and April 18, excluding April 14, and from April 20 to April 23. Group-wise schedule for the exam will be announced by the CET Cell later.

The admit card for the MHT CET 2020 exam will be released on April 5 and will remain available for downloading till April 23, 2020. The exam will be held in computer-based mode.

The result for MHT CET 2020 will be released on or before June 30, 2020.

Since the examinations will be held in multiple shifts, the marks scored by candidates will be normalized. Students can check the formula for normalization on the MHT CET website.

The last date to apply for MHT CET 2020 is February 29, 2020. Candidates who miss the application deadline will be allowed to submit application form from March 1 to March 7, 2020 with an additional fee of Rs. 500 for all categories.

