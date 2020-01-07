MHT CET 2020 Application Process Begins; Exam In April

MHT CET 2020 application process has begun online for B.E. and B.Tech. admission

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the online application process for MHT CET 2020. MHT CET will be conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech. and B.Pharm/Pharm. D. courses. MHT CET scores will also be used to fill seats in B.Sc. (Honours) and B.Tech. courses in Agriculture for the academic year 2020-21.

The MHT CET 2020 application process begins today and will conclude on February 29, 2020. Candidates who miss the application deadline will be allowed to submit application form from March 1 to March 7, 2020 with an additional fee of Rs. 500 for all categories.

MHT CET 2020: Apply Here

The admit card for the MHT CET 2020 exam will be released on April 5 and will remain available for downloading till April 23, 2020.

The MHT CET examinations will be held in computer-based mode in multiple sessions. The examination will be held from April 13 to April 17 and from April 20 to April 23, 2020. Group-wise shifts will be announced by the CET Cell later.

The result for MHT CET 2020 will be released on or before June 30, 2020.

Since the examinations will be held in multiple shifts, the marks scored by candidates will be normalized. Students can check the formula for normalization on the MHT CET website.

Students can apply for MHT CET 2020 exam on the official website, 'mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in'.

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs. 800. For candidates in reserved categories and Persons with Disability candidates belonging to Maharashtra State, the application fee is Rs. 600.

