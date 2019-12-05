MHT CET For Engineering Admission Scheduled In April 2020

MHT CET 2020 exam dates announced

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for the various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) it would be conducting in the academic year 2020-21. Following in the lines of National Testing Agency, which conducts several national-level examinations, Maharashtra CET Cell has also decided to conduct the entrance tests entirely in the computer-based mode this year.

MHT CET 2020 which will be held for admission to Bachelor in Engineering/ Technology (B.E/B.Tech)/ Bachelor in Pharmacy (B.Pharm/Pharm.D), Agriculture & Allied Courses/ Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology, is scheduled in April next year. The examination will be held from April 13 to April 17, 2020 and April 20 to April 23, 2020.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 which is conducted for admission to Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies will be held in March 2020, on March 14 and 15.

MAH MCA-CET 2020 which is conducted for admission to Master in Computer Applications will be held on March 28, 2020.

MAH M.Arch-CET 2020 which is conducted for admission to Master of Architecture will be held on May 10, 2020.

MAH B.HMCT 2020 which is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology will also be held on May 10, 2020.

MAH M.HMCT 2020 which is conducted for admission to Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology will be held on May 16, 2020.

State CET Cell has also instructed other exam bodies and educational institutes in Maharashtra to schedule their CETs or examinations keeping in mind the schedule of the CETs. All further updates on the examinations will be released only on the Maharashtra CET Cell website, 'mahacet.org'.

