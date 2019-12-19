MHT CET 2020 Syllabus, Marking Scheme Released; Exam In April

MHT CET 2020 syllabus and marking scheme released on the official website

The Maharashtra Government State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the MHT CET 2020 exam. This year Maharashtra State CET Cell conducted the examination in computer-based mode and the trend will continue in 2020.

The exam will be conducted for two groups - PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). The questions will be objective in nature.

The weightage assigned to questions from mathematics is 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of the rest (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) of the subjects, the student will be awarded one mark for each correct answer.

There will be 50 questions from Mathematics, and 50 each from Physics and Chemistry. In case of Biology, there will be 100 questions, out of which 50 questions will cover topics from Botany, and 50 questions will cover topics from Zoology.

The duration to solve each subject (Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, and Biology) will be 90 minutes.

The syllabus comprises topics from class 11 and class 12 syllabuses. However, the distribution of questions will not be even. Only 20% questions will be from class 11 syllabus and rest 80% questions will be from class 12 syllabus. The questions will strictly be from the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

MHT CET 2020 result will be released in the form of percentiles. In case of students who appear for both PCM and PCB group, 'the Percentile score of Physics or Chemistry will not be interchanged among the groups'.

MHT CET 2020 is held for admission to Bachelor in Engineering/ Technology (B.E/B.Tech)/ Bachelor in Pharmacy (B.Pharm/Pharm.D), Agriculture & Allied Courses/ Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology. The examination will be held from April 13 to April 17, 2020 and April 20 to April 23, 2020.

