MHT CET 2019: Provisional Merit List Released For B.Tech., BE Counselling

MHT CET 2019: Provisional merit list released for B.Tech. counselling

MHT CET 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for BE and B.Tech. Counselling 2019. The provisional merit list is available on the official MHT CET website. Students can check their provisional merit status and in case of any grievance, students can submit documents for verification at Facilitation Centres till July 4 up to 5:00 pm.

MHT CET 2019 Provisional Merit List: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official MHT CET website: cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step two: Click on the provided link to 'check your provisional merit status for B.E./ B.Tech 2019-20 (Only for Maharashtra State and All India Candidates)'.

Step three: Enter your application id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and check your merit status.

The Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates will be released on July 5, 2019 on the website. The category-wise seat matrix for CAP round I will also be released on the same day.

The facility to submit and confirm options for the first round of CAP round I will be available from July 6 to July 8. The provisional allotment list for CAP round I will be released on July 10.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round will have to report to the Admission Reporting Centres (ARC) from July 11 to July 14. Students will then have to report to the allotted institute for admission formalities from July 12 to July 15, 2019.

Earlier, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had conducted registration process for MHT CET counselling which it later cancelled. Fresh registration process was conducted for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology Admissions 2019-20.

