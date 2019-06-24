Maharashtra Begins Fresh Application For BE, B.Tech. Counselling

MHT CET counselling: Fresh application begins for BE, B.Tech. counselling

MHT CET 2019: The fresh application for MHT CET 2019 counselling will begin today. Earlier, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had conducted registration process for MHT CET counselling which it later cancelled to disappointment of several students. The Cell did not reveal the reason for cancelling the registration process but students had alleged irregularities in Document Verification process.

Students alleged that server at Setu Suvidha Kendra, centres for document verification, were down most of the time. The website meant for MHT CET counselling registration was not a secure website either, leading to apprehensions that data submitted by students could easily be leaked.

Candidates who have a valid score in MHT CET or JEE Main paper I or NATA exam are eligible to apply for MHT CET counselling.

Students, who had earlier registered through the SAAR portal, will need to apply as fresh candidates. The last date to complete registration is June 30, 2019. The document verification process will begin tomorrow, i.e. June 25, and will conclude on July 1, 2019.

As for the candidates, who had already registered for the counselling, the Cell will refund the application fee submitted by those candidates. The official notice on the fresh application says, "Candidates who have registered for B.E./ B.Tech. /B.Arch/ B.Pharm/ Pharm. D. and B.HMCT by paying the application fee successfully during 17th June to 21st June 2019 are hereby informed that the application fees paid by such candidates will be refunded back within 2 weeks to the account from where the amount is debited."

The State Cell has released the list of candidates whose fee would be refunded along with the transaction details. In case of any queries, students can send a mail, to technical.cetcell@gmail.com, for clarification.

