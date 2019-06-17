MHT CET 2019 Counselling Dates Released; Registration Begins Today

MHT CET 2019 counselling dates have been released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the counselling schedule for B.Tech., BE, B.Pharm., Pharm. D., and B.HMCT admission. The online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on CET website will begin today. Along with the online registration, the Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Maharashtra State candidates/All India candidates at designated Setu Suvidha Kendra (SETU) will also begin today. The last date to register and get documents verified is June 21, 2019.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J and K Migrant candidates will be released on June 22 on the CET website. The final merit list will be displayed on June 25, 2019.

The seat-matrix for CAP round I will be displayed up to June 25, 2019. Students will be allowed to submit and confirm Option Form for CAP round I from June 26 to June 28.

Provisional allotment of CAP round I will be released on June 30, 2019. Admission based on the first allotment list will be conducted from July 1 to July 4, 2019.

For admission to BE/B.Tech. students must have obtained valid score in MHT CTE 2019 or JEE Main paper 1. For admission to B.Pharm., Pharm. D., an applicant must have Obtained Non Zero Positive Score in NEET or Non Zero score in MHT CET 2019 (PCB or PCM). In case of B.HMCT, applicant should have obtained Non Zero Score in MAH- B. HMCT -CET 2019.