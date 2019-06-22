Maharashtra CET Cell Cancels B.Tech. Counselling Registrations; Fresh Dates Soon

Maharashtra CET Cell Cancels B.Tech. Counselling Registrations; Fresh Dates Soon

MHT CET 2019 counselling registrations have been cancelled and fresh dates will be announced soon


MHT CET 2019: Amidst uproar from students who were facing difficulty in registration process and document verification process for MHT CET, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has cancelled the registrations done so far. In a notice, which is available on the CET website, students have been informed that all registrations done so far for admissions to Professional Technical under graduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and, Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2019-20 through SAAR portal has been cancelled.

CET Cell has not notified any reason for cancelling the registrations done so far. However, social media is abuzz with allegations of mismanagement and the admission site not being a secured site.

Students have alleged that the admission site which was used for registration and gathering student data was not secure and could easily lead to leaking of personal data of students.

Students had also complained of irregularity at Setu Suvidha Kendras where students could get their documents verified. Several parents and students complained that there were long queues at Setu Suvidha Kendras since servers were down, thus delaying the verification process.

The notification released by the CET Cell says that new registration and document verification dates will be announced shortly. But the move has certainly irked students who had spent precious time and money in completing their registration and had traveled to get their documents verified.

The notice says the process is likely to start on June 24, 2019. Schedule and process will be notified shortly on the CET website. 

