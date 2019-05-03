NATA 2019 Result Expected Today

NATA 2019 result will be released on nata.in

National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2019 results will be released soon. The admission test is conducted by Council of Architecture which has already released the final answer key for the examination. NATA exam was conducted on April 14, 2019. NATA exam is being conducted twice this year and the April exam was the first test for 2019. The second NATA test will be conducted on July 7, 2019. NATA 2019 score will be valid only for admission in this session.

NATA 2019 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official NATA website: www.nata.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The result will have the following two information:

Marks obtained out of 200 and in each component

Pass/Fail

A candidate's qualification in NATA 2019 exam will be based on the following rules:

1. A minimum of 25% must be secured in MCQ portion (30 out of 120).

2. A minimum of 25% must be secured in Drawing portion (20 out of 80).

3. Overall qualifying marks (out of 200) would be based on post-exam statistics and at the discretion ofthe Council.

A Candidate will not qualify in NATA 2019 unless he/ she satisfies all three conditions mentioned above.

