NATA 2025: Registration Begins For National Aptitude Test in Architecture

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has started the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) at its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam for admission to Bachelor of Architecture can visit the official website of the NATA for detailed information.

The exams are scheduled to take place between March 1 and June. On Fridays, there will be no morning session, and the afternoon session will run from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam on Saturdays will be held in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm while the afternoon session will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to apply for NATA 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website — nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2025 registration link.

Step 3: Enter your personal details.

Step 4: Pay the application fees.

Step 5: Download and save the registration application for future use.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants who fulfil the below criteria prescribed by the Council can appear for NATA 2025:

Passed or appearing in 10+1 examination with PCM subjects

Passed or appearing in 10+2 examination with PCM subjects

Passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma examination with Mathematics as subjects

NATA 2025: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General category including OBC (N-CL) will be required to pay Rs 1,750. Those belonging to the SC/ST/EWS/ PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 125, Transgender will have to pay Rs 1, 000 and the application fees for foreign aspirants is Rs 15,000.

NATA 2025 will be conducted as a comprehensive aptitude test consisting of Part -A (Drawing and Composition) which will be in offline mode and Part B (MCQ - Multiple Choice Questions and NCQ - No Choice Questions) which will be in ONLINE adaptive mode. The medium of Aptitude test shall be in English and Hindi.