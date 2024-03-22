KEAM Exam 2024: Schedule Released, Engineering, Pharmacy Tests In June

KEAM Exam 2024 will be held at various centers including Dubai, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) announced the exam schedule for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024 entrance exam on Friday. Candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programs in Kerala can check the detailed schedule on the official website.

The KEAM 2024 exam for engineering and pharmacy courses will be held in different phases from June 1 to June 9, 2024. The exam will also be conducted on these dates at exam centers in Dubai, Mumbai, and Delhi.

KEAM 2024 Exam Dates: Steps To Check

Go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the KEAM notification

Check and download the exam schedule

About KEAM Exam:

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam is administered by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medicine offered by participating colleges across the state of Kerala.