NATA 2024: Registrations Begin For National Aptitude Test in Architecture, Check Details

The Council of Architecture (COA) has started the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NATA to register for the exam. The exam is conducted for admission to BArch courses in top colleges of the country.

In the academic year 2024-2025, the exam will be held on all weekends in two sessions starting from April to July, 2024. The Session 1 exam will begin from 10am to 1pm while Session 2 exam will be conducted from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

In one academic year, the candidates can appear for maximum of 3 attempts in NATA. The best score out of all the attempts will be considered for declaration of results. The score of NATA test would be valid for a period of 2 academic years.

NATA measures aptitude of the applicant through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability.

Steps to register:

Step 1- Visit the official website

Visit the official website Step 2- Create username and password by entering relevant details

Create username and password by entering relevant details Step 3- Click the requisite link ONLINE APPLICATION NATA–2024

Click the requisite link ONLINE APPLICATION NATA–2024 Step 4- Candidate will be directed to the application form.

Candidate will be directed to the application form. Step 5- Fill the application form.

The fields super-scribed with *MUST should be filled up as they are mandatory, otherwise the application will not get submitted. The candidate must take a printout of Confirmation Page generated upon successful fee payment.

The test centre will be allocated to the candidates based on the availability the seats in the centre. Those candidates opting for multiple tests will have to generate new appointment cards for each test after the result of the previous test is published.