NATA 2025: Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details

NATA 2025: The Council of Architecture will begin the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2025 tomorrow, February 3, 2025. Eligible candidates can register on the official website, nata.in, once the registration process begins.

The NATA 2025 exams will begin on March 1, 2025, and continue until June 2025.

NATA 2025: Step To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2. Create a username and password by entering the required details

Step 3. Click the on NATA-2025 registration link

Step 4. You will be directed to the application form

Step 5. Fill the application form

Step 6. Make the payment and click 'Submit'

Step 7. Save the application form

Eligibility Requirements:

To be eligible for NATA 2025, candidates must have completed or be currently enrolled in the 10+1 examination with PCM subjects, have passed or be in the process of completing the 10+2 examination with PCM subjects, or have passed or be in the process of completing the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a subject.

Exam Syllabus For NATA 2025:

Medium of Aptitude Test:

The aptitude test is conducted in both English and Hindi, giving candidates the flexibility to choose their preferred language.

Part A: Drawing and Composition Test

This section consists of a 90-minute test worth 80 marks. It includes the following sub-sections:

A1 - Composition and Colour (25 marks)

A2 - Sketching and Composition (Black and White, 25 marks)

A3 - 3D Composition (30 marks)

Part B: Online Test

The online test lasts 90 minutes and is worth 120 marks. It consists of two types of questions:

B1 (30 questions worth 2 marks each)

B2 (15 questions worth 4 marks each)

This part covers a diverse range of topics, including Numerical Ability, Design Thinking, Design Sensitivity, Language Interpretation, General Awareness, Architecture & Design, Logical Derivation, Visual Reasoning.