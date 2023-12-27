NATA 2024 Exam To Start On April 6, Brochure Released, Check Details

NATA 2024: Students are allowed to attempt the exam up to three times within a single academic year.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2024 information brochure has been released by the Council of Architecture (COA). Aspirants can access the brochure by visiting the official website. The examination is scheduled to commence on April 6, with two sessions - from 10am to 1pm and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Students are allowed to attempt NATA 2024 up to three times within a single academic year. The highest score among all attempts will be considered when announcing the results. The brochure states, "The examination shall be conducted on all weekends starting from April to July 2024 in two sessions, subject to the number of candidates registered for the session."

Eligibility requirements:

The eligibility requirements for NATA 2023 include completing or currently being enrolled in the 10+1 examination with PCM subjects, passing or being in the process of completing the 10+2 examination with PCM subjects and passing or being in the process of completing the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a subject.

NATA is the qualifying examination for admission to BArch programs at universities and institutions across the nation.

Exam Syllabus for NATA 2024

Medium of aptitude test:

The aptitude test is conducted in both English and Hindi, offering candidates the flexibility to choose their preferred language.

Part-A: Drawing and Composition Test

This section comprises a 90-minute test carrying 80 marks, focusing on evaluating candidates' drawing and composition skills. It encompasses the following sub-sections:

A1 - Composition and Color (25 Marks)

A2 - Sketching & Composition (Black and White, 25 Marks)

A3 - 3D Composition (30 Marks)

Part-B: Online test

The online test, lasting for 90 minutes and carrying 120 marks, is divided into two types of questions:

B1 (30 Questions of 2 Marks each)

B2 (15 Questions of 4 Marks each)

This part covers a diverse range of topics, including: