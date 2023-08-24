NATA Exam 4 Registration 2023 Begins, Exam Scheduled For September 17

NATA is the qualifier exam for admission to B.Arch. program.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) fourth session's online application process was initiated by the Council of Architecture on August 23.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested can proceed to apply for the examination through the official website, nata.in.

Date of the Fourth NATA Examination: September 17, 2023 (session 1), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (180 minutes or 3.0 hours).

Exam pattern: There will be 125 total questions with a maximum of 200 marks.

Outline of the Aptitude Test

The aptitude test of NATA may comprise questions of multiple-choice type (MCQ), multiple-select type (MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ), numerical answer type (NAQ), and match the following type (MFQ).

The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks, or 3 marks, and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes.

The medium of the aptitude test will be essentially English. Some questions may be in regional languages as well.

To apply for the NATA 2023 Test 4, follow these steps:

Registration: Visit the official NATA website and click on the "Registration" or "Apply Now" button for Test 4. Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is an autonomous statutory body of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, constituted under the provisions of the Architects Act, 1972. The Council of Architecture is vested with the responsibility of maintaining the national register of architects as well as regulating the education and practice of architecture.

Architecture profession throughout India. For this purpose, the Government of India has framed rules, and the Council has framed regulations as provided for in the Architects Act, with the approval of the Government of India.

Any person desirous of carrying on the profession of architect must register with the Council of Architecture. For the purpose of registration, one must undergo education in accordance with the Council of Architecture Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations and possess the recognised qualification as appended to the Architects Act.