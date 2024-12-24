Check List Of Institutions Approved By Council Of Architecture

Ministry of Education has released a notification mentioning about the list of institutions approved by Council of Architecture for imparting full-time instructions for recognised qualifications in the country. The notification includes a record of 367 institutions. The complete list of institutions is available on the official website of the institution. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has also intimated about two vacancies of members under Section 3(3)(c) of the Architects Act, 1972.

An official notification by the Ministry reads, "As per Section 3(3)(c) of the Architects Act, 1972, the Council of Architecture (CoA) consists of five members, elected from among themselves by heads of architectural institutions in India imparting full time instructions for recognised qualifications. The last election to elect five members under Section 3(3)(c) of the Act was held in the month of November, 2022 and five persons were elected as members of CoA w.e.f November 24, 2022 for a period of three years. However, the CoA has intimated about two vacancies of members under Section 3(3)(c) of the Act."

"In line with the provisions of Rule 6 of the Council of Architecture Rules, 1973, the Heads of Architectural Institutions in India are, called upon to elect from among themselves two members of the CoA to fill the referred vacancies," adds the notice.

As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) no candidate will be admitted to an architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate.