Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET, Result Declared

MHT CET result has been released. MHT CET Result Link. The result of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is available on the official website. A total of 4,13,284 candidates had registered for the exam which was held from May 2 to May 13. 94.94% of the registered candidates took the exam out of which 2,76,166 candidates appeared in the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics paper and the rest appeared for Physics-Chemistry-Biology paper. The exam was held for admission to first year of full time degree courses of Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.,), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.

More than 4 lakh candidates had registered for the MHT CET, as per the data shared by the Common Entrance Cell on the last day of online registration. 20 thousand candidates, who had registered for the exam, did not appear for it.

The exam was held for 10 days at 166 centres statewide. This is the first time the exam was held in computer based mode.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts entrance tests, every year, for admission to various programmes offered at institutes in Maharashtra. Except for the CET for B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed. programmes and practical component for Bachelor in Fine Arts entrance exam, all other exams are held online.

