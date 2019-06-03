Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET, Result Today

MHT CET Result 2019 Expected Today: Know How To Check

Result of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or the MHT CET will be released today. As per the official notification, MHT CET 2019 results shall be released on or before June 3. Candidates who took the exam, held from May 2 to May 13, can check their result online at the official portal. More than 4 lakh candidates had registered for the MHT CET, as per the data shared by the Common Entrance Cell on the last day of online registration.

The exam was held for admission to first year of full time degree courses of Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.,), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts entrance tests, every year, for admission to various programmes offered at institutes in Maharashtra. Except for the CET for B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed. programmes and practical component for Bachelor in Fine Arts entrance exam, all other exams are held online.

