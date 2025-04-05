Meghalaya Board Class Result 2025: Here's How To Check Scorecards On NDTV

Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 result today at 11am. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the NDTV's state board results page, ndtv.com/education/results. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number, roll code, and other required details.

This year, NDTV has launched a dedicated result page for students who appeared for the state board exams.

How To Check Meghalaya Board Exam Results

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Select the tab for Class 10 results.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Board Result 2025: Steps To Check Scorecards On Board's Official website

Visit the official website of SSLC: mbose.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Meghalaya Board Class 10 Board Result 2025.'

A new page will open.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 10 board exams took place between February 10 and February 25, in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 24. A total of 55.80% of students cleared the SSLC examination. Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School in Tura topped the exam with 575 marks. Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured the second rank with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy in Shillong stood third with 571 marks.

Girls had outshined boys by over 15 per cent in the SSLC result 2024. The pass percentage of boys was 56.01 per cent while that of girls was 73.15 per cent.