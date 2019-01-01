UGC Extends Maulana Azad National Fellowship Last Date

The UGC has notified 1,000 MANF fellowships this time.

University Grants Commission has extended the last date of the application deadline of the MANF or Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students. According to a release from the UGC, the last date, now has been extended upto January 10, 2019. The Commission had earlier fixed December 31, 2018 as the last date.

"The last date for receipt of application has been extended from 31st December, 2018 to 10th January, 2019 through the link https://www.ugc.ac.in/ugc_schemes/ for the consideration for the award of fellowship for the year 2018-19 under the scheme of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students," the UGC said in the release.

"The decision of the Commission with regard to selection of candidates for the award of fellowships shall be final," the release from the UGC Secretary said.

All candidates belonging to one of the minority communities who are enrolled for full time research programmes with UGC NET or CSIR-NET can apply for this scholarships, according to a UGC notification released earlier.

The Commission has notified 1,000 fellowships this time.

