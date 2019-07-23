UGC Identifies 23 'Self-Styled, Unrecognised' Universities

List Of Fake Universities: UGC Declares 23 Universities ; Maximum In UP Followed By Delhi

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC), has released a list of 23 "self-styled, unrecognised" universities. Students and public at large are hereby informed that at present 23 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in various parts of the country in contravention of the UGC Act," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said. The UGC has warned students against taking admission in these fake universities, eight of which are in Uttar Pradesh, the highest in a state so far. Delhi has seven such counterfeited universities running.

Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry have one fake university each.

Unrecognised universities in UP are Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya (Varanasi), Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya (Prayagraj), Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth (Varanasi), National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy (Kanpur), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University (Aligarh), Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya (Mathura), Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya (Pratapgarh), and Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad (Noida). "In case of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow, the matter is sub-judice," Mr Jain said.

In Delhi, Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) and Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment have been declared as fake.

West Bengal and Odisha have two fake universities each -- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Nababharat Shiksha Parishad and North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology.

Complete List Of Fake Universities

