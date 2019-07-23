UGC Releases Fake Universities' List; Check Complete List Here

The list of fake universities operating in the country has been released on the official website of UGC.

University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, today released a public notice listing 23 fake universities operating in the country. The Commission has informed students and public at large that at present these 23 'self-styled, unrecognized institutions' are functioning in various parts of the country in contravention of the UGC Act. Eight of these fake universities are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi (7). Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry have a fake university each according to the list released by the UGC today.

According to the Commission, the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 under Section 22(1) provides that a degree can be awarded, only by a University established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree.

Further, it also said Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of word "University" by any institution other than a university established as stated above.

According to the Commission, the recognition of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is subjudice before the District Judge-Lucknow.

UGC fake universities list: Complete state-wise list

Delhi



1. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi.

2. United Nations University, Delhi.

3. Vocational University, Delhi.

4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008.

5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033.

7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085. Karnataka

8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka), Kerala

9. St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra



10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur.

West Bengal

11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-20.

12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn 2nd Floor, Kurpukur, Kolkata-700063.

Uttar Pradesh

13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP)/Jagatpuri, Delhi.

14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's) University, Prayagraj, (U. P.)

15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP).

18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura (UP).

19. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP).

20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, (UP).

Odisha

21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupooma Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003. Puducherry

23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009.

Click here for more Education News





Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.