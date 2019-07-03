Result In A Week, MHRD Clarifies On KV Teacher Recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to release teacher recruitment result in a week.

"The result of the exam held for recruitment of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas will be released on July 8," tweeted the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) today. MHRD's clarification came after NDTV enquired the same based on the queries raised by few candidates on the result declaration. The said recruitment was notified in August last year and interview process had concluded in February this year. Candidates who had appeared for the interview are anxious for the result as there is no update in this regard in the last four months.

"I am an aspirant, who is waiting for employment for last six months," said one candidate. She had cleared the written test and had appeared for the interview. "The question arises whether the government is really interested in generating employment and filling vacant posts? I doubt!!," she added.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had notified the recruitment for filling up vacancies in Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. In January 2019, the vacancy numbers were revised.

In October 2017, KVS had notified teacher recruitment, exclusively, for the north eastern zone. The final result was declared in June 2018. A total of 546 vacancies were notified.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability