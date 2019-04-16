KEAM Admit Card 2019 Soon @ Cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Download

KEAM admit card 2019: Engineering entrance hall ticket expected soon @ cee.kerala.gov.in

According to an official notification from the CEE Kerala, the official organisation responsible for KEAM 2019, the KEAM admit card will be released on April 16 (from 5 pm onward). The KEAM hall ticket will be released on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM or Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination held by office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala will be organised on May 2 and 3, according to the notification.

The KEAM engineering entrance examination will be conducted across the 14 district centres in Kerala and at Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai as per the above schedule.

KEAM admit card 2019: How to download

KEAM admit card 2019: Engineering entrance hall ticket expected soon @ cee.kerala.gov.in

Follow the steps given here to download your KEAM 2019 admit card:

Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the candidates login page for KEAM 2019

Step Three: Enter your registration details

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Download your KEAM admit card from next page

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency or NTA, the Ministry of Human Resource Development-supervised agency which conducts competitive exams, released the NEET admit card for May 2019 exams yesterday.

The KEAM 2019 applications were allowed to submit till February 28. Supporting documents can be submitted latest by March 31.

According to the earlier schedule, KEAM admit card was scheduled to be released on April 10.

For engineering admission, ranks will be decided on the marks obtained in the KEAM exam and the marks obtained in qualifying exam, giving equal weightage to both the marks.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.