KEAM 2019: Applications Invited For Kerala Entrance Exam

KEAM 2019: Apply Online At cee-kerala.org

For admission to professional degree courses--medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture & pharmacy-- in colleges approved by the Government of Kerala, entrance exam will be held on April 22 and 23. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) exam will be held for admission to engineering and B.Pharma courses. For other courses such as B.Architecture, Medical and allied courses admission will be through NATA and NEET UG 2019 scores, respectively. Application forms can be filled and submitted at the official website of the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE Kerala).

Apply Online

Candidates can submit their applications latest by February 28. Supporting documents can be submitted latest by March 31.

Admit cards for the KEAM exam will be released on April 10.

KEAM exam results will be released on May 25. The rank list will be released on June 20.

For engineering admission, ranks will be decided on the marks obtained in the KEAM exam and the marks obtained in qualifying exam, giving equal weightage to both the marks.

Admission to the B.Pharm course will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in the Paper-I (Physics & Chemistry) in the KEAM exam.

