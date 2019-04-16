KEAM 2019 Admit Card Released @ Cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The venue of the examination and time table will be noted in the KEAM admit card.

KEAM 2019 admit card: The KEAM admit card 2019 for the entrance examination can be downloaded now from the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, www.cee.kerala.gov.in. To access the KEAM admit card, the candidates will have to enter their application number and password. The candidates will have to take a printout of the KEAM admit card. Admit cards will not be sent by post from the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, says the official KEAM notification. Facilitation centres will be functioning across the State from where candidates can download and take printouts of KEAM admit card.

The venue of the examination and time table will be noted in the KEAM admit card.

KEAM 2019 admit card: Direct Link

KEAM 2019 admit card can be accessed from this direct link:

KEAM 2019 admit card direct link

All candidates whose application has been accepted should download their KEAM admit card well in advance. A candidate who does not possess the KEAM 2019 admit card will not be admitted to the Examination Hall under any circumstances, according to the official notification

Candidates should bring KEAM admit card, ballpoint pen (either blue or black ink) and a card board/clip board for the examination.

Candidates will not be permitted to take items such as pencil, eraser, correction fluid, calculator, logarithm table, electronic gadgets, mobile phones etc. into the examination hall.

Candidate should be present at the examination hall, 30 minutes before the prescribed time for the commencement of the examination.

The KEAM engineering entrance examination will be conducted across the 14 district centres in Kerala and at Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai as per the above schedule.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.