KEAM 2026: Engineering Rank List Process Begins; Submit Plus Two Marks By June 7

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the process for preparing the KEAM 2026 Engineering Rank List. Candidates who appeared for the KEAM 2026 Engineering Entrance Examination must now submit their Class 12 (Plus Two) marks online to be considered for the engineering rank list.

According to an official notification, students need to submit the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the second year of Plus Two or an equivalent qualifying examination through the official website.

Read Official Notice here

For candidates who did not study Chemistry, marks obtained in Computer Science, Biotechnology or Biology will be considered instead.

The facility for submitting marks is available through the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal on the official website. Candidates can log in using their application number and password and then select the "Mark Submission for Engg" option to enter their details.

CEE Kerala has set June 7, 2026, at 6 PM as the last date for submitting marks online. The authority has clearly stated that candidates who fail to submit their marks within the deadline will not be included in the preparation of the KEAM 2026 Engineering Rank List.

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The notification also said that the details of second-year marks available with the authority will be displayed in the candidate portal. Students are advised to carefully check the information shown and make corrections, if required, before the deadline.

Candidates are encouraged to complete the process well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues on the website.

How to Submit KEAM 2026 Marks

Visit the official CEE Kerala website.

Kerala website. Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal.

Log in using your application number and password.

Click on "Mark Submission for Engg".

Enter and verify the required marks details.

Submit the information before 6 PM on June 7, 2026.

Candidates should keep a copy of the submitted details for future reference. The engineering rank list will be prepared based on the entrance examination and qualifying examination marks as per the admission rules.