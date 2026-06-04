IIMC Opens Admissions For Journalism And Media Courses; Apply By June 7

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) began the admission procedure for MA and PG Diploma courses for the 2026-2027 session. Students can visit the official website of the Institute to apply.

The first round of registration, along with the one-time payment of the registration fee, will be open from May 26 to June 7. During the same period, candidates can fill in their choices for seat allocation. Choice locking for the first round will take place on June 6 and June 7. The first round of seat allotment will be announced on June 9.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round must submit their online willingness (Freeze/Float), upload the required documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee between June 9 and June 14. Document verification for the first round will also be conducted by IIMC during this period.

The second round of seat allotment will be declared on June 16. Candidates participating in this round must complete the online willingness submission, document upload, and seat acceptance fee payment from June 16 to June 20. Document verification for the second round will be carried out by IIMC from June 16 to June 21.

The third round of seat allotment will be announced on June 23. Candidates allotted seats in this round must submit their willingness (Freeze/Float), upload the necessary documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee between June 23 and June 26. The document verification process for the third round will be conducted by IIMC from June 23 to June 27.

Eligibility for MA Programmes

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university in any discipline.

A minimum of 55% marks in the Bachelor's degree is required.

Candidates must have a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism (COQP17).

Eligibility for PG Diploma Programmes

Candidates must be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates must have a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism (COQP17).

To apply students are required to visit the official website of the Institute and navigate to "Registration and choice filling for IIMC 2026". Students need to pay the required fee for final submission.