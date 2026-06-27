KEAM Rank List 2026 Out: Direct Link To Check; Meet Engineering And Pharmacy Toppers

KEAM Rank List 2026 Out: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the KEAM 2026 rank lists for admission to professional courses across the state. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination 2026 can now check and download their respective course-wise rank lists through the official CEE Kerala portal.

Separate rank lists have been published for engineering, architecture, medical and allied medical courses, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), and other professional programmes covered under the KEAM admission process.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit lists will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, during which seats will be allotted in participating colleges across Kerala based on merit, reservation criteria, course preferences and seat availability.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is expected to announce the detailed counselling and seat allotment schedule soon.

Candidates will be invited to participate in the admission process according to their eligibility and merit rank.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on counselling registration, option entry, seat allotment schedules and other admission-related announcements to avoid missing important deadlines.

KEAM 2026 rank list: Here's Direct Link To Check

KEAM 2026 Examination

The KEAM 2026 BPharm entrance examination was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from April 18 to April 20, 2026, at 193 examination venues across all districts of Kerala, as well as in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sharjah.

The KEAM 2026 Engineering entrance examination was conducted as a computer-based test from April 17 to April 22, 2026, at 197 examination venues across all districts of Kerala, in addition to centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sharjah.